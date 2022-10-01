 
close
Saturday October 01, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

Three aid workers killed in South Sudan

By AFP
October 01, 2022

NAIROBI: The United Nations said on Friday that three humanitarian workers had been murdered in South Sudan this month, expressing deep concern over a recent escalation in violence targeting aid workers. One aid worker with an international NGO was last week caught up in a crossfire and shot dead in a warehouse in the oil-rich Unity state, the UN’s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said in a statement.

Comments