Three aid workers killed in South Sudan

NAIROBI: The United Nations said on Friday that three humanitarian workers had been murdered in South Sudan this month, expressing deep concern over a recent escalation in violence targeting aid workers. One aid worker with an international NGO was last week caught up in a crossfire and shot dead in a warehouse in the oil-rich Unity state, the UN’s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said in a statement.
