Ghani demands treason case against Imran

Sindh Labour and Human Resources Minister Saeed Ghani has said a treason case should be lodged against PTI Chairman Imran Khan for allegedly violating the Official Secret Act, harming national interests and undermining the constitution of the country.

He made this demand while talking to media persons after inaugurating a three-day furniture expo at the Expo Centre on Friday. Ghani said they always protected the national interests and duly honoured the oath of their office, but the PTI chairman while delivering his speeches had violated the Official Secret Act numerous times.

He said Khan should be arrested for undermining national interests. He said the Supreme Court had also acknowledged that Khan had violated the constitution. To a question, Ghani said Khan was a blue-eyed boy as he wasn’t held accountable even if he brazenly spoke against the national interests. He suggested that the PTI chairman should be tried on a treason charge for violating the constitution. He said Khan could not remain in the arena of politics any longer. He said everybody knew well that Khan had been facilitated in winning the 2018 general elections through fraudulent means.