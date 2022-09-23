Photo expo of medical students

Islamabad : An art expo was held at Bari Imam Medical and Dental College. Rahat Masood Quddusi, chief executive of Rawalpindi Law College and Jinnah Institute, was the chief guest on the occasion, says a press release.
College Chief Executive Dr. Riyaz Janjua, Principal Dr. Zaheer Abbasi inaugurated the expo.
Rahat Quddusi said, “Young doctors will serve the country after completing their education and will work hard in practical life to enlighten the name of Pakistan.” Appreciating the skills of the students who participated in the art exhibition, he said, “Co-curricular activities improve the skills of students.”
The chief guest also commended the standards of education in Bari Imam Medical Dental College. The proof of which is the students getting positions in the university examinations every year, he said.
Dr. Riaz Janjua, chief executive of Bari Imam Medical Dental College, appreciated the efforts of the college students for helping the flood victims and highlighted performance of the college in detail.
The former principal of the college, Dr. Zaheer Abbasi, announced the name of students who secured positions in the art examinations and inspected the stalls set up by them. At the end of the ceremony, the chief guest Pirzada Rahat Masood Quddusi distributed medals among the position-holders.
Rawalpindi : The Punjab Food Authority ), in its ongoing drive to check food outlets on Thursday, disposed of 8,000...
Islamabad : Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in collaboration with The Centaurus Mall, Islamabad has organised a...
Rawalpindi : Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan has announced to solve the problems faced by chemists by...
Islamabad : CDA Chairperson Captain Usman Younis has said that art is a major field through which you can portray...
Rawalpindi : Dengue fever has claimed another life in Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours taking the death toll...
Islamabad: National University of Sciences & Technology , Pakistan has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the...
Comments