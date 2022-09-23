Photo expo of medical students

Islamabad : An art expo was held at Bari Imam Medical and Dental College. Rahat Masood Quddusi, chief executive of Rawalpindi Law College and Jinnah Institute, was the chief guest on the occasion, says a press release.

College Chief Executive Dr. Riyaz Janjua, Principal Dr. Zaheer Abbasi inaugurated the expo.

Rahat Quddusi said, “Young doctors will serve the country after completing their education and will work hard in practical life to enlighten the name of Pakistan.” Appreciating the skills of the students who participated in the art exhibition, he said, “Co-curricular activities improve the skills of students.”

The chief guest also commended the standards of education in Bari Imam Medical Dental College. The proof of which is the students getting positions in the university examinations every year, he said.

Dr. Riaz Janjua, chief executive of Bari Imam Medical Dental College, appreciated the efforts of the college students for helping the flood victims and highlighted performance of the college in detail.

The former principal of the college, Dr. Zaheer Abbasi, announced the name of students who secured positions in the art examinations and inspected the stalls set up by them. At the end of the ceremony, the chief guest Pirzada Rahat Masood Quddusi distributed medals among the position-holders.