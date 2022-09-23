Wrestler Ali tests positive for banned drugs, stripped of CWG medal

Pakistani athlete Ali Asad.

ISLAMABAD: Wrestler Ali Asad, who won bronze medal for Pakistan in the 57kg category in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, has tested positive for banned performance-enhancing drugs, thus he has been stripped of the medal, reducing the Pakistan’s medals in wrestling to four.

Ali outclassed New Zealand’s Suraj Singh in 55 seconds to win bronze in the men’s freestyle 57kg wrestling event of the Commonwealth Games 2022 as Pakistan had five medals -- two silvers and three bronze in the category.

However, shocking news followed as the organisers at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham intimated that the wrestler has been tested positive for banned drugs.

“He has used banned drugs to enhance performance and thus has been stripped of the medal. The organisers, however, have given him the option to go for the B Samples testing,” a source told ‘The News’.

A thorough investigation, however, revealed further details in Ali Asad’s case as it has been learnt that the tests conducted by the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) and the results of which were revealed just recently also declared him positive. Test conducted on Ali Asad just before his departure to England also revealed that the wrestler has used performance-enhancing drugs. Though he was part of nine medal-winners that received their cash incentive during a ceremony held at the PM House recently, his amount was withheld by the PSB.

“We had some information on his being declared positive.

That is why we have held his amount of Rs one million that otherwise would have been his for winning bronze at the Games,” a PSB official when contacted said.

Asad was one of the potential wrestlers who was brilliant during his bronze medal fight as he rattled Singh by gripping him by his legs and rolling him out of the mat to gain 10 points. The final score read 11-0 and Asad got his hands on a bronze medal.

“He is busy in training and is not in a position to talk right now,” Ali Asad’s father told ‘The News’.

Ali Asad later called back this correspondent and said he was surprised at how he could have been declared positive for the banned drugs.

“Yes, I have come to know about it. Let me consult with my associates and other officials. I cannot say anything more on it at the moment.”

‘The News’ has also learnt that Ali Asad has decided to contest the finding, meaning he has opted for the B samples tests.

“I never have deliberately used any performance-enhancing drugs. I am surprised at how I have been declared positive. I would prefer going for the B samples tests,” Ali Asad said while talking to his close associate.