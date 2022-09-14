Cabinet body discusses security of Hazrat Imam’s Chehlum, uk cricket team and Data Sahib’s Urs

LAHORE:The meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order was held under the chairmanship of Provincial Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Environment Protection and Cooperatives Basharat Raja at the Punjab Civil Secretariat on Tuesday.

Home Minister Col (retd) Sardar Hashim Dogar, Transport Minister Muneeb Sultan Cheema, Additional Chief Secretary Home Capt (retd) Asadullah, Commissioner Lahore Aamir Jan were also present.

Other Divisional Commissioners and Regional Police Officers (RPOs) participated in the meeting through video link. The Cabinet Committee discussed the security and other arrangements for the upcoming visit of England cricket team, Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and Urs of Hazrat Ali Hajweri Data Ganj Bakhsh.

Chairman Committee Basharat Raja directed all district administrations and police to mobilise the district peace committees on Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) on Sept 17. “Ulema and Zakireen should be requested to give a statement on the need for inter-faith harmony”, stressed the chair.

The Cabinet Committee was told that the Army and Rangers troops will also be present at sensitive places on the occasion of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and English team’s for security.

Basharat Raja said that the traffic plan for PSL and previous foreign teams' visits should be taken into account to maintain the flow of traffic in Lahore. Meanwhile, the security arrangements have been completed for 979th Urs of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh.

Four SPs, seven DSPs, 46 SHOs, 261 upper subordinates, around 3,000 police officers and jawans and 93 ladies police personnel will perform duties on this occasion. amendments to rules: Cabinet Standing Committee on Legislative Affairs meeting chaired by Provincial Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Muhammad Basharat Raja, here Tuesday, approved a number of agenda items.

Communications and Works Minister Ali Afzal Sahi and Law Minister Khurram Shehzad Virk and secretaries concerned also attended the meeting. The Cabinet Committee approved the nomination of Chairman Board of Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) and amendment to Rule 42 of Provincial Motor Vehicles Rules, Excise department.

The amendment to Punjab Waqf Properties Rules (Accounts) 1982 was also approved; however, the committee chairman directed to make a clear policy for decision on pending appeals in the industries department.