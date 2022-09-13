Contractor killed in Waziristan blast

WANA: A contractor was killed in a bomb blast at the Azam Warsak area in Birmil tehsil in South Waziristan, sources said on Monday.
The sources said the contractor identified as Mohammad Anwar Sulimankhel was going home in his car when it was attacked with an improvised explosive device planted on the roadside. The explosion killed the contractor on the spot.
District Police Officer (DPO) Khanzeb Khan Mohmand confirmed the attack and said Mohammad Anwar was going home when the attack took place. The DPO said the police and the security forces cordoned off the site and launched a search operation in the area. The family sources said they did not have any enmity.
