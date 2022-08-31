Second Pakistan Exhibition to be held from Nov 18

Islamabad : The Second Pakistan Exhibition will be held from November 18 to 20 under the auspices of Pakistan Association of Exhibition Industry in collaboration with the Jang Media Group, says a press release.

A large number of renowned builders, developers, allied construction industry, bank projects and various business community associated with the tourism industry will participate in the three-day exhibition to be held at Pak-China Friendship Centre Islamabad from November 18 to 20. Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Pakistan Association of Exhibition Industry Muhammad Khursheed Barlas said that this exhibition will play an important role in the development of the country and is one of the most important exhibitions in terms of investment, which will boost Pakistan’s economy, which will create excellent opportunities to get investment from national level to international level.