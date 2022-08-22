PM directs provision of helicopters for rescue, relief efforts

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (L) and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa. — APP/File

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a telephonic conversation with Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Sunday to discuss the relief activities in flood-affected areas of the country, as the death toll in the heavy torrential rains and floods mounted to 728.



Also, the NDMA has warned of flash flooding in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 24-48 hours hours. In a telephonic conversation, the COAS briefed the prime minister on the Pakistan Army’s ongoing relief activities in flood-hit areas of Sindh and Balochistan. The prime minister directed that helicopters be provided to facilitate the rescue and relief activities in those areas of Sindh and Balochistan where roads and bridges had been destroyed.

The COAS informed the prime minister that special instructions had been issued to the Commander Southern Command regarding relief operations in Balochistan. Shehbaz appreciated the cooperation and passion of the Pakistan Army for rescue and relief of the flood victims. He said directives have also been given for the release of cash assistance for the affected people from the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

During another telephonic conversation with the prime minister, Chairman National Disaster Management Authority Lt General Akhtar Nawaz also briefed him about the latest situation of rains and floods in Sindh.



The prime minister directed the NDMA to speed up the rescue, relief and rehabilitation of flood victims. In a related development, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has advised all the relevant provincial and federal ministries and emergency departments to ensure preemptive arrangements to cope with the moderate flash flooding predicted in rivers and nullahs of eastern Balochistan expected in next 24-48 hours.

According to the NDMA advisory, the Flood Forecasting Division has forecast moderate flash flooding in the rivers and nullahs of eastern Balochistan during the next 24 hours and heavy flooding after 24 hours.

It added that “Medium to High Level Flooding” is expected in River Kabul at Nowshera and tributaries of Rivers Kabul and Indus till tomorrow (Monday).” As many as 103 districts across the country have been affected by the recent rains and floods.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) is also continuing to provide humanitarian assistance and disaster relief support to the people stranded in flash floods affected areas of south Punjab, Balochistan and Sindh.