Still at the crease

When we survey our now 75-year-old history we see that Pakistan has survived in situations where other states would have ceased to exist. However, we should count both our failures and successes so that we can learn from the past and move forward.
Today, our economy is on life-support; our politics has gone rogue and our society is suffering from inequality, extremism, illiteracy and gender biases. Indeed, we should celebrate the fact that we have come this far but we should also think about our long-term problems and how to fix them.
Anwar Sayab Khan
Peshawar
