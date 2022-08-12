Norwegian close to becoming quickest mountaineer to climb all 8,000m peaks

Norwegian mountaineer Kristin Harila holds her country's flag while posing on top of a mountain in this undated photo. — Provided

KARACHI: Norwegian mountaineer Kristin Harila got one more step closer to making record of being the quickest to complete all 14 peaks of over 8,000m in the world by scaling 8,080-metre world’s 11th tallest mountain Gasherbrum-1 on Tuesday.

According to her summit organisers, Kristin Harila, along with Dawa Sherpa and Pasdawa Sherpa, reached the top of Gasherbrum-1 at around 7:15 Pakistan Standard Time on Thursday morning.

“They were the first three to reach the summit of G-1 in the season of 2022,” said 8K Summits in a statement. 36-year-old Kristin is aiming to become the quickest to climb all 14 peaks of over 8,000m in the world – a record currently held by Nepal’s Nirpal Purja who completed the feat in 6 months and 6 days.

Since launching her record-making journey in April 2022, Harila, in less than 4 months, has summited 11 peaks of over 8,000m and now left with Manaslu, Cho-Oyu and Shisha Pangma. “In 105 days, she has summited 11 of the world’s highest mountains. Only three peaks left in her attempt to summit all 14 peaks over 8,000 metre in one season,” the team said in a statement.



Harila launched the first phase of her campaign by scaling Annapurna on 28 April, 2022 before climbing Dhaulagiri on 8th May and Kanchenjunga on 14th. She then Climbed Everest and Lhotse in less than 24 hours on 22nd May and completed her first phase by summiting Mt Makalu on 27th May.

In July, she arrived in Pakistan for the second phase of her mission and scaled all 5 8-thousanders in the country in less than six weeks. After summiting Nanga Parbat on July 1, she was on top of K2 on 22nd of July, then scaled Broad Peak on 28th of July, Gasherbrum 2 on 8th of August and Gasherbrum-1 on 11th of August. She will now return to Norway before heading to Nepal and Tibet in the last phase.