Three half-centuries scored in rain-interrupted day

LAHORE: Three half-centuries were scored on the first day of the third round matches of the National U19 Championship in Karachi on Wednesday.

Due to rain, the afternoon session was interrupted at all six venues of the city.

At the Hanif Mohammad HPC Ground, after opting to bat first, KP Blues scored 92 for two in 25 overs against Northern Blues. Opening batter Mohammad Farooq top-scored with a 76-ball 54. At the TMC Ground, Balochistan Blues after being put into bat were 97 for four against Sindh Blues. Opening batter Basit Ali scored 60.

In the third fixture of the group, after opting to bat first, Southern Punjab Blues scored 91 for two in 29 overs against Central Punjab Blues at the KCCA Ground.