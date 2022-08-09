Elite group to be formed for Asian Games, Olympics: PSB DG

ISLAMABAD: Director General Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Lt Col (retd) Asif Zaman has said that a Super Elite Group of athletes will be formed for the next year's Asian Games and later for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Talking to 'The News', Col (retd) Asif Zaman expressed his delight in Pakistan's performance, especially that of Arshad Nadeem (javelin) and Nooh Dastigir Butt (weightlifting) at the Commonwealth Games. Both set new Games records on their way to winning a gold medal each for the country. “I am really pleased to see Pakistan athletes’ performance in the Birmingham Games. Some top track and field athletes, wrestlers, weightlifters and a few belonging to other sports will be grouped for a Super Elite development programme. They will be supported fully in their training and international exposure prior to the next year's Asian Games and 2024 Olympics. They deserve our whole-hearted support,” he said.

The DG praised wrestlers for winning five medals including three silvers. “Just the other day I told one of the wrestling officials to help us find the real talent by engaging youth in different sports at the grassroots level. There is no dearth of talent -- what is required is to spread the talent hunt programme at the grassroots level with the help of respective federations. There are a few sports in which we can earn a name by exploring talent and then grooming it to the highest level,” he added.

Commenting on Arshad Nadeem's fabulous feat that earned him Games title with a record throw ahead of the world champion Peter, Asif Zaman said he was fully supported to get training in South Africa. “Under the able guidance and training of high-performance coach Terseus Liebenberg, Arshad improved tremendously. His run-up was no more the same that was there during the Olympics. He is an outstanding talent who requires proper and consistent support. I believe that he has the guts to improve even further. Once he recovers fully from the golfing elbow injury, he is expected to even threaten the world record in the javelin,” he said.

The DG urged multinational companies to support medal winners in a big way. “I believe that now the multinationals, banks, and departments should come forward to support these athletes. Since they have performed exceptionally well they deserve support from everywhere. The private sector should also show support for these athletes.”