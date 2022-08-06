Police conduct flag march to maintain peace in Muharram

Islamabad : Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Islamabad Malik Jameel Zafar has said that Islamabad police have made a comprehensive security plan to maintain high vigilance in the city during Muharram.

The Capital Police conducted a flag march in different areas to maintain peace and tranquillity in the city during Muharram. Flag march was headed by SP (City) Nowsherwan.

SSP (Operations) Malik Jameel Zafar said that flag marches are being conducted in various areas to make security more effective and added that strict vigilance would be maintained like previous years to maintain law and order situation in the city.

All zonal SDPOs, SHOs of police stations, Islamabad Traffic Police personnel, Bravo vehicles, police commandos, Rescue-15 and patrolling police personnel participated in the flag march.

Flag march started from the Pakistan Sports Complex and culminated at the same point after passing through various areas of the city. Pak Rangers, Islamabad administration and the law-enforcing agencies were also part of the flag march.

The SSP (Operations) directed all zonal SDPOs and SHOs for strict security arrangements during Muharram and it should be ensured to make arrangements for checking of participants of ‘Majalis’ and processions through using metal detectors. Strict vigilance should be maintained to ensure that security measures by the police as well as peace committees.

He said that it would be ensured that processions pass through the fixed routes and timings of processions to be observed strictly. He also directed for effective patrolling and use of commando vehicles for the purpose.

SP (City) Nowsherwan said that the main objective of the flag march is to make security effective during Muharram in Islamabad, to improve the law and order situation. Islamabad Capital police always ready to deal with any untoward incident so that no evil elements can succeed in their nefarious purposes. He said that all the police officers should maintain full coordination with the organisers regarding Muharram. He issued instructions to all SHOs and said that strict security measures should be taken. He said that all police officers should intensify patrolling in their respective areas and make snap checking more efficient.

SSP (Operations) has also asked citizens to cooperate with capital police to ensure effective policing.