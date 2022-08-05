Shopkeeper tortured over parking issue

LAHORE:A shopkeeper was tortured by a group of people for stopping them from parking car in his front of his shop in the Naulakha area Thursday.

Reportedly, a shopkeeper Shahid was running a steel workshop in the locality. He stopped the suspects from parking the car in front of his shop as it caused nuisance for his business. It infuriated the suspects, including Irfan Gujjar, Imran Gujjar, Wasif Gujjar and others who tortured him. The victim has moved an application before police for action.

Youth shot dead: A man shot dead a youth over a minor dispute in the Ghaziabad area Thursday. Reportedly, the suspect identified as Toqeer alias Romi had exchanged harsh words with the victim identified as Zubair over a minor issue. The suspect Toqeer shot at, injured Zubair and fled while firing in the air. The injuries claimed the victim’s life.

MINOR ASSAULTED: A seven-year-old boy was assaulted in the Misri Shah area Thursday. Reportedly, the victim identified as Adnan was alone at home when the suspects identified as Faisal, Zikriya and Daud lured him and took him to rooftop. The suspects allegedly sexually abused the victim.

INJURED: Around four persons were injured in an incident of firing over passing of electricity wires in front of a house in the Batapur area Thursday. Reportedly, two parties had confronted each other over passing of electricity wires in front of a house.

Meanwhile, two suspects identified as Hammad and Boota resorted to firing leaving Shahzad, Kabir, Aslam and Naseer injured. Police have arrested Hammad and Boota. The injured were shifted to hospital. In another incident, a man shot at and injured his wife and a neighbour in the Lower Mall area.

The suspect Tipu Sultan had a dispute with his wife. The suspect after an exchange of hot words shot at his wife. A neighbour Gulfam had entered the house after hearing the noise. The suspect shot at him also. The victims were moved to hospital.