8 months’ jail for 14 migrants in Morocco

RABAT: Morocco on Thursday sentenced 14 migrants to eight months’ jail following their arrest a day before a deadly mass crossing into the Spanish enclave of Melilla in June, their lawyer said.
"It’s a very severe judgement," the lawyer, Mbarek Bouirig, told AFP. The accused, mostly from impoverished Sudan, were arrested on June 23 during a Moroccan operation near Melilla, which along with Spain’s other enclave of Ceuta is the EU’s only land border with Africa.
