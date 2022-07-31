Gala week for youth

Islamabad : A gala week offers immense opportunities to young people in Pakistan, where people aged 18-35 make up a significant proportion of the population.’

The gala week will last until August 6. During the period, a series of activities will be held, such as Carnival, Round-the-Lake Race and the Youth OP Sailing Tournament. It will help the country fully tap its youth dividend,” said Dr. Awais Zafar, an official of Pakistani Embassy in China at the opening ceremony of the ‘SCO Summer’ Youth Gala Week, the event organised by the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) held in Jiaozhou, Qingdao City, China.

“The event is well organised and makes us feel the friendliness and hospitality of Chinese organisers. It enhances friendship among SCO countries, strengthens the contacts and exchanges between the youth groups of Pakistan and other member countries, and provides them with learning opportunities,” reported Gwadar Pro.

Dr. Sami Iqbal, a Research Fellow of Southeast University, China and Co-founder and CEO of Enfiniti Innovate Technology Development Co., Ltd., Nanjing, hopes that more similar activities can provide a platform of communication. Here he met outstanding young people from Nepal, Uzbekistan and other member countries and drew inspiration from them.