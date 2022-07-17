Child murder case takes new turn

LAHORE : The murder of an 11-year-old boy Kamran for taking food from the fridge without permission in the Defence Phase III locality took a new turn when investigation police arrested his father on Saturday.

Accused Irfan handed over his children, including his underage daughter, to his ‘spiritual guide’ prime suspect Abu-ul-Hassan as accused Hassan had told Irfan that his Pir (in DG Khan) wanted him to marry an underage girl.

Police officers believed the victim girl recovered from Abu-ul-Hassan custody was underage. The police are engaging doctors to ascertain her age. Irfan had gone into hiding and had not contacted police regarding the murder of his son so police had to become the complainant in the case. Police would book Irfan on child trafficking charges as he had sold his underage children for bonded labour and underage marriage.

Nurse found dead: A 35-year-old nurse of Jinnah Hospital was found dead in the nursing hostel on Saturday. The deceased was identified as Sonia. Police suspected that Sonia had died of excessive use of drugs as police had recovered injections from the spot. Her body was shifted to the morgue for autopsy.

Woman ends her life: A woman ended her life by consuming poisonous pills in City Raiwind area on Saturday. The deceased was identified as Shamaila, a resident of Pajian village City Raiwind. Shamaila had domestic issues with her husband. On the day of incident she took the poisonous pills, as a result her condition went critical. She was rushed to a local hospital but could not survive. Her body was shifted to the morgue for autopsy.

PO killed in encounter: A suspected proclaimed offender involved in the murder of at least 10 people for money was killed in an encounter.

Reportedly, CIA Iqbal Town had been escorting the arrested suspect Rafaqat for identification purposes. Near Karachi Wala Karol, his accomplices opened firing and as a result, the victim received injuries and died.

He was wanted in 10 murder cases including murder of a France-returned woman on orders of her husband.