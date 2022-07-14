All Pakistan Squash Open from July 21

KARACHI: Sindh Squash Association is organising the All Pakistan Open Squash Championship from July 21-24.
According to details, the national level championship is to be held at PSF Jahangir Khan Squash Complex here.
The competition age categories in the event are for under-13, 15, and 17 while draw size for each category is 32 places.
Each category winner will get a prize purse of Rs 100000 and there is one wild card entry for each category. The last date of entries is July 14th.
