Monsoon rains claim 20 more lives

Vehicles passing through rainwater accumulated on KDA Chowrangi in Karachi after rains on July 7. 2022. Photo: INP

ISLAMABAD: Twenty more people died in countrywide monsoon rains in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 97 and the injured to 101 since the onset of the season.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), in its daily report on Thursday, said the largest number of deaths were reported in Balochistan where the Thor Margha Malkiar Dam in Pishin district overflew, which resulted in the death of two children and a woman. In another incident, the entrance of the Hingol Bridge (M-8 Balagatr) was damaged due to the washing away of its approach slab.

The province also witnessed flash floods, which caused the death of three children and a woman in Qilla Saifullah district, a woman in Nushki district and another woman in Chaman district.

Heavy rains also caused widespread damages in Gilgit-Baltistan. In Diamer district, a house, irrigation channels and roads were damaged in flood in the Dodishal Nullah. In Khanbary, floods swept away roads at various points, damaged irrigation channels, water supplies in various areas and partially damaged 20 houses, while three bridges were washed away. In Bargain, a mudslide resulted in road blockages whereas in Darel, a boy drowned while collecting wood from floodwater. In Skardu district, the Jaglot-Skardu Road was blocked at many points due to landsliding and flash floods.



In Shigar district, the road to Braldo was blocked at Nid Dasso, Biansapi Nullah, Foljo Nullah, Hotto Nullah and Surrungo Nullah. Damages in Ghanche and Hushey Valley were also reported due to landsliding while the damage assessment is in progress.

In Ghizer, Sherqilla, flash flood caused the death of four women and a child whereas two children were missing and a search operation was underway. Three individuals were injured in separate incidents. In Hunza district, flash flood damaged Sost Nullah whereas restoration work is in progress in the area. The Hassanabad bridge also collapsed in flash flood where Irish crossing was installed by the Frontier Works Organisation (FWO).

At least, six persons were killed while five others were injured in building collapse incidents in Multan. According to Rescue officials, a wall of a building caved in at Towerwali Street near Eid Gah in which two brothers and two sisters died.

In another incident, a woman was killed while a child was injured after a roof collapsed in Basti Sandhila, Tataypur. A wall caved in at Behari Colony, New Multan, in which a man died. The mud roof of a house collapsed in Basti Billi Wala, Bahawalpur Road, in which two persons were injured. In another incident, a pillar of a corridor fell down in the Suraj Miani area in rain in which a woman was seriously injured. A cattle shed fell down near Nasrullah Chowk in which a man was injured. In Karachi West, a man died from electrocution.

In Hyderabad, the bodies of eight of nine miners trapped in floodwaters at a coalmine near Jhimpir have been recovered while search for one more is underway. The bodies were shifted to the Jharak Hospital by Edhi ambulances.

Meanwhile, relief activities were conducted by Gilgit-Baltistan and District Disaster Management Authorities (GBDMA and DDMA respectively) in disaster areas. The GBDMA and DDMA have dispatched 30 winter tents, 40 normal tents, 30 plastic mats, six portable washrooms, 80 sleeping bags, 50 mattresses, 50 blankets, 100 food packs for the victims of Sherqilla, Ghizer district. The authorities also established tent villages at Sherqilla Jamat Khana and Eid Gah. Medical camps were set up by DHO Ghizer and the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS).

The Gilgit commissioner and director general GBDMA handed over ration packs to the affected community. The authorities have also restored electricity to Sherqilla whereas water supply restoration was in process as one source has been restored and work on three others is in progress. In Diamer district, the Babusar Road was blocked at Jalkhad and had been opened to one-way traffic.