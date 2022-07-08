Heavy rain forecast

Pakistan Meteorological Department issued a warning of heavy rainfalls, which may generate urban flooding in Khuzdar, Kalat, Lasbella, Naseerabad, Gwadar, Panjgur, Turbat, Awaran, Barkhan, Bolan and Kohlu during the next 48 hours. They predicted that hot and humid weather was expected in most parts of the country. Rainfall was also recorded in various cities on Thursday, including Gujranwala, Dera Ghazi Khan, Khanpur, Islamabad, Multan, Rahim Yar Khan, Sialkot, Joharabad, Okara, Gujarat, Murree, Noorpurthal, Bahawalpur, Khanewal, Hafizabad, Sahiwal, Attock, Toba Tek Singh, Mandi Bahauddin, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Bahawalnagar, Chakwal, Hyderabad, Jacobabad, Karachi, Dadu, Mohen-Jo-Daro, Sukkur, Thatta, Khairpur, Padidan, Shaheed Benazirabad, Tando Jam, Sakrand, Rohri, Larkana, Mithi, Badin, Balakot, Malam Jabba, Saidu Sharif, Kakul, Dir, Bacha Khan, Panjgur, Barkhan, Ormara, Khuzdar, Turbat and Quetta.
Thursday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Bahawalnagar where mercury reached 43°C while in Lahore, it was 33.3°C and minimum was 24.5°C.
LAHORE:An Additional District and Sessions Court on Thursday directed CCPO Lahore to take disciplinary action against...
LAHORE:Speakers from various parts of the world highlighted worldwide socioeconomic benefit of the Belt & Road...
LAHORE:DIG Operations Lahore Captain Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry has said that it is the responsibility of Lahore Police...
LAHORE:Lahore police arrested 561 cattle traders for setting up illegal cattle markets and sale points here in the...
LAHORE:A meeting was held at the Institute of Public Health under the chairmanship of Provincial Minister Khawaja...
LAHORE:A Kabaddi player was shot dead in the name of honour in the Kahna police area on Thursday. The accused...
Comments