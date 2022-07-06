 
Wednesday July 06, 2022
Five dead in Yemen blast

By AFP
July 06, 2022

ADEN: At least five people were killed and 30 wounded in an explosion at a weapons warehouse in war-torn Yemen, an official told AFP on Tuesday. A two-storey building collapsed in the blast and survivors were pulled from its ruins, an eyewitness told AFP, while nearby structures were also damaged.

