Action to be taken against illegal cattle markets

Islamabad : Islamabad Police have decided to take strict against illegal cattle markets hampering traffic flow and causing inconvenience for citizens.

Following directions of IGP (Islamabad) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, special arrangements have been made in the Capital to facilitate citizens on the eve of Eidul Azha. Any hindrance in traffic flow would not be tolerated and strict action to be taken against those causing inconvenience for citizens, police spokesman said. Strict action would be taken against illegal cattle markets and those selling cattle alongside the roads, he said adding that relevant beat officers and DSPs would ensure strict action against such persons.