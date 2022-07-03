Action to be taken against illegal cattle markets

Islamabad : Islamabad Police have decided to take strict against illegal cattle markets hampering traffic flow and causing inconvenience for citizens.
Following directions of IGP (Islamabad) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, special arrangements have been made in the Capital to facilitate citizens on the eve of Eidul Azha. Any hindrance in traffic flow would not be tolerated and strict action to be taken against those causing inconvenience for citizens, police spokesman said. Strict action would be taken against illegal cattle markets and those selling cattle alongside the roads, he said adding that relevant beat officers and DSPs would ensure strict action against such persons.
Rawalpindi : A police team on Saturday arrested an accused for abusing a teenagerd boy within the jurisdiction of...
Rawalpindi: An outdoor playground is an area designed for children to play freely. A modern outdoor playground is a...
Rawalpindi : Rawalpindi Development Authority on the directives of Director General, RDA, here on Saturday organized...
Rawalpindi : As many as 19 more people were diagnosed with coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the...
Islamabad : The residents of residential sectors G-13 and G-14 are paying up to Rs5,000 to get water from private...
Rawalpindi : : The population in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi may face a severe outbreak of dengue...
Comments