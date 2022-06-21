20 fishermen handed over to India via Wagah border

LAHORE:Pakistani authorities in a spirit of goodwill released 20 Indian fishermen from Malir Jail in Karachi and handed over to Indian authorities via Wagah border on Monday.
After their release, the prisoners were taken to Lahore by a special Edhi Foundation bus. At a sendoff function organised by the Edhi Foundation at the Lahore Centre, the gifts were presented to the Indian fishermen. They expressed their happiness over the release and appreciated the excellent services of Edhi Foundation and thanked the management.
The released prisoners, who were arrested in January 2019 for violating the law, include Kanji, Manu, Dana, Jiva, Ramesh, Dinesh, Devasi, Miro, Narain, Lal Ji, Bhanra, Nanji, Dinesh, Abu, Younis, Nisar, Aqeel, Amin, Farid and Anis.
