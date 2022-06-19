Turtle habitat

On June 16 every year, World Sea Turtle Day is observed by wildlife protection activists. In Pakistan this day does not get much coverage but the fact is that along the Pakistani coastline, sea turtles are facing existential threats. Most of these threats emanate from human activities such as the use of fishing gears that entangle sea turtles making them unable to move around or swim. The World Wildlife Fund (WWF) has been highlighting these issues but there appears to be no major initiative from the government or civil society to do something concrete about it. There is an increasing degradation of habitat for sea turtles, mainly caused by excessive plastic use by communities living along the coast who release their garbage into the sea without any consideration for marine life. Plastic pollution has become a major issue not only for sea turtles but for other aquatic life as well. But just blaming the coastal communities is not fair. The construction of huts along beaches from Karachi in both directions to Thatta and Sonmiani has adversely affected the environment and habitats for flora and fauna of the region. This area is a suitable nesting ground for sea turtles that need some safe estuaries for procreation.

A recent study by the WWF is a timely effort to raise awareness about this issue. The population of sea turtles has seen a major decline in recent years. If the government and its concerned departments do not do much to restore their diminishing habitat, it may be too late fairly soon. There must be some mechanism in place to prevent plastic waste and other garbage flow into the sea. Collapsing huts also release their debris into the waves that carry dangerous material into the coastal waters where unsuspecting sea turtles become victims of such waste substances. Most of the nesting female sea turtles are a prime target of such environmental degradation along coastal areas.

Beaches such as Cape Monz, Hawke’s Bay and Sands Pit along the Sindh coast; and Astola Island, Daran, Gwadar Headland and Taq near Ormara in Balochistan are some of the favourite sites for turtle nesting and should be protected by both provincial governments. Thousands of female turtles visit these beaches and we must treat them as our guests so they can nest and lay eggs in peace. Marine life is under threat by excessive fishing. There is a need to train people to safely release entangled turtles; the operation of gillnets also needs modification. This is perhaps the only way we can reduce the entanglement of sea turtles. But these efforts will go in vain if garbage and plastic keep flowing into the sea. Reduce entanglement and stop pollution to save marine life now.