PM Shehbaz Sharif (Left) and ex-PM Imran Khan. Photo: The News/File

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Wednesday released the data of the assets owned by members of the Parliament — including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif — for the year 2021.



According to the ECP document, the total assets owned by the PM are worth Rs246 million while his property in London is valued at Rs130 million. The document said that the prime minister has Rs2 million in his bank account. "PM Shehbaz has borrowed Rs63.9 million from his son Suleman Shehbaz, however, his bank account in London is empty," stated the document, adding that he is indebted with Rs140 million.

The ECP document stated that PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan owns assets worth Rs142.1 million while he has inherited houses in Zaman Park and Mianwali and three in Bhakkar. The former premier has a 300-kanal house as a gift in Bani Gala. The construction of the house cost Rs11.4 million while his residence in Zaman Park cost around Rs48.6 million.

Moreover, the PTI chairman has paid an advance of Rs11.9 million for two apartments in Grand Hyatt in Islamabad. Khan's wife and former first lady of Pakistan Bushra Bibi owns 52 kanals of land in Pakpattan, besides 379 kanals of land in Pir Ghani and 267 kanals of land in Okara. She also owns a three-canal house in Bani Gala.

PPP Co-Chairperson and former president Asif Ali Zardari's assets are worth Rs714.2 million. He owns 20 properties in Pakistan of which he has inherited five. Zardari has arms worth Rs16.6 million and six vehicles. However, he has no property outside Pakistan.

His son, PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari's assets are worth Rs600 million and he owns 19 properties in Pakistan. He has seven bank accounts and Rs66.8 million in cash. Bilawal also possesses 150 tolas of gold and seven watches abroad. The PPP chairperson has investment in Dubai and two bungalows — one gifted, the other inherited.

Leader of the Opposition Raja Riaz Ahmed owns four properties worth Rs3.7 million and two vehicles. The document stated that former energy minister Omar Ayub Khan's assets are worth Rs1.19 billion.

According to ECP's document, PML-N Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal owns three properties in Narowal and Rahim Yar Khan and 15 tolas of inherited gold. Iqbal has Rs324,000 in his bank account and Rs265,000 in cash.

Former minister for interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has seven properties in Pakistan worth Rs41.8 million. He has Rs106.8 million in his bank account.

The document said that PML-N's Ayaz Sadiq owns assets worth Rs248.1 million. Former minister of state Farrukh Habib has assets worth Rs24.5 million. PTI's Hammad Azhar owns assets worth Rs402 million, said the document.