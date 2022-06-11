Hike in taxes on sugar sweetened beverages demanded

Islamabad : Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH) organised a walk outside National Press Club Islamabad to raise awareness about the diseases caused by the increasing consumption of sugary drinks and to appeal to the Prime Minister of Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif, Minister of Finance Miftah Ismail and members of the cabinet to increase taxes on sugary drinks.

The walk led by General Secretary PANAH Sanaullah Ghumman was attended by Consultant Global Health Advocacy Incubator, Food Policy Program Munawar Hussain. Prominent journalist Afzal Butt and former Mayor of Luton, London Mohammad Ashraf apart from students of educational institutions including Allied School System and Ayesha Lasani School System.

Deputy Director Women Development Welfare Center, Rawalpindi Yumna Mir, teachers, political representatives Samina Shoaib, Rohi Hashmi, PANAH members Tanveer Nusrat, Professor Rashid Sadhu and a large number of journalists were also present in the walk. Participants of the walk were holding banners and placards listing the dangers of sweet drinks.

Addressing the participants of the walk, Sanaullah Ghumman said that our priority is healthy food. Sugary drinks are unnecessary. The increasing use of sugary drinks in educational institutions, parties and public places is making us sick. Today a large number of our children, adults, men and women are suffering from deadly diseases like heart disease, obesity, cancer and diabetes and the issue needs immediate solution.

Munawwar Hussain said that consumption of sugary drinks is one of the major causes of non-communicable diseases. Diabetes cases increase by 14 million in two years. Today, Pakistan ranks third in the world in diabetes incidence. Obesity is considered as a major cause of many deadly diseases, including heart disease and one of the major causes of all these diseases is excessive consumption of sugary drinks.