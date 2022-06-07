‘Karachi will soon have Turkish cultural centre’

With the support of Turkiye, Karachi will soon have a Turkish cultural centre named after Turkish poet Yunus Emre.

Karachi Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Memon made the announcement to this effect on Monday as he visited the Burnes Garden with the Turkish consul general to inspect a proposed building for the Yunus Emre Turkish Culture Centre.

A memorandum of understanding will also be signed in this regard with the Commissioner Office, Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) and Turkish consulate as signatories. District South Deputy Commissioner Abdul Sattar Esani, KMC DG Parks Junaid Ullah Khan and other officials were also present during the visit to the Burnes Garden.

At the culture centre, Memon said, programmes would be held for learning the Turkish language and literature, and understanding the Turkish culture and history. The work of Emre would also be archived at the centre.

The commissioner said that students, researchers, teachers and tourists would benefit from the centre. He added that the Sindh government was making all possible efforts to promote cultural activities in the city. Emre, who is also famous as Dervis Yunus, was a Turkish Sufi poet who has had a significant influence on the Turkish culture.