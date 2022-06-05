US envoy vows to deepen connections between Americans, Pakistanis

Islamabad : While declaring that Washington and Islamabad have a longstanding partnership and rich history of relations, newly-appointed US Ambassador Donald Blome on Saturday vowed to work to 'deepen connections' between Americans and Pakistanis.

In a video message issued by the US Embassy in Islamabad, Mr. Blome said the US was proud of its longstanding partnership with Pakistan. He said the bilateral relationship began 75 years ago, very shortly after Pakistan gained independence.

“We live today in a world full of challenges, and we can address those challenges most effectively by working together side by side. I look forward to deepening the connections between the Pakistani and American people, which have a rich history, and an even brighter future,” he said.

The ambassador also expressed his wish to explore Pakistan, from Karachi to Lahore, Peshawar to Gilgit-Baltistan, and all the places between.

“Today, I had my first encounter with Pakistan’s historic jingle trucks and learned about the art and the artists who have made this such a distinct and characteristic art form in Pakistan. This is riding in style,” he said.

Mr. Blome is the first full-time ambassador to Pakistan since August 2018 when his predecessor David Hale returned after completing his term. During former prime minister Imran Khan’s tenure, the US president did not appoint a permanent representative to Pakistan.

The US Senate approved the new ambassador’s appointment in March of this year saying the country's partnership with Pakistan is critical to progress on regional security, trade and investment, the climate crisis, and human rights.

Mr. Blome has long experience in the Middle East region and speaks Arabic. A career member of the Senior Foreign Service in the minister-counsellor class.