KIET organised seminar on Occupational Health, Safety

Karachi: Karachi Institute of Economics and Technology (KIET) held a Seminar, on Occupational Health and Safety at KIET Main Campus.

The Seminar highlighted the significance of safety as an important subject at all work centers. Being a topic of international significance the aim of the Seminar was to strengthen the collaborative efforts on part of concerned Government agencies, academia and those working in the industry. KIET has taken the initiative to establish itself as a primary institute to impart a comprehensive knowledge based programme on the subject, for the benefit of all concerned.

Commissioner SESSI Mr Ahmed Ali Qureshi graced the occasion as the Chief Guest for the Seminar. The Chief Guest expressed his satisfaction on the topics covered during the seminar.

The President KIET Air Vice Marshall (R) Tubrez Asif presented the Chief Guest, Commissioner SESSI Mr Ahmed Ali Qureshi with the Crest of KIET. Mr Saeed Ur Rehman and Ms Saman Laiq Abbasi were the experts who spoke at the Seminar.