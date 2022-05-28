Ex-SSP gets life term in Tatla murder case

LAHORE:An additional district and sessions court on Friday awarded life imprisonment to former Senior Superintendent Police Mufakhar Adeel over the charges of murdering Assistant Advocate General Shahbaz Tatla.

However, the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Shabraiz Akhtar Raja acquitted two co-accused, including Assad Sarwar Bhatti and Constable Irfan giving them the benefit of the doubt. Around 28 witnesses testified in this case. Naseerabad police had registered a murder case against Mufakhar Adeel. The police in the challan against former police officer attached all footage of Mufakhar Adeel and Shahbaz Tatla, including CCTV footage of from Kalma Chowk. The challan stated that SSP Mufakhar and his friend Assad Bhatti picked Tatla from Kalma Chowk. Later, they intoxicated Shahbaz Tatla and suffocated him to death. The police claimed that the accused put the body of Tatla in an acid drum and drained the remains after they got liquefied in acid. In a bid to destroy the evidence the accused dumped acid drum, pillow, Tatla’s clothes and other belongings in Gajjumatta drain.