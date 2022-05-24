Ex-UK Tory MP jailed for sexual assault

LONDON: A judge jailed a disgraced MP from UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s ruling Conservative party for 18 months on Monday for sexually assaulting a teenage boy.

The Tories expelled Imran Ahmad Khan, 48, and he resigned from his seat in parliament in the wake of his conviction after a trial last month. He had denied plying the 15-year-old youth with alcohol and asking him to watch pornography, before assaulting him after a house party in January 2008. At a sentencing hearing at a court in south London, judge Jeremy Baker said the former politician had shown no remorse.