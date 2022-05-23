 
close
Monday May 23, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

Andrzej Duda

By AFP
May 23, 2022

Kyiv, Ukraine: Poland’s president on Sunday pledged full support for Ukraine’s EU membership bid, saying those who "shed their blood" for Europe must be respected. Andrzej Duda’s comments contrasted with the reservations of EU heavyweights France and Germany, who have warned Ukraine’s application would not be fast-tracked despite Russia’s invasion.

Comments