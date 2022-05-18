PA secretary records statement in violence case

LAHORE:Secretary Punjab Assembly Muhammad Khan Bhatti appeared at Qila Gujjar Singh police station on Tuesday and recorded his statement to SSP Investigation in connection with the case of disorder and violence at Punjab Assembly.

On this occasion, Secretary Punjab Assembly said that an attempt was made to trap him under a conspiracy. He said that the Lahore High Court had ordered to conduct the elections on April 15. IGP was also directed to check law and order outside the Punjab Assembly.

He said that at least 250 persons had gathered at Punjab Assembly when he reached his office. He said that he wrote to the Deputy Speaker to close the gallery below. He said that people had jumped in and entered the assembly. There was no truth in the allegations leveled against him in the FIR, he added. Police arrested 10 members of the assembly the other day. The deputy secretary was on bail but he was arrested from Sargodha.