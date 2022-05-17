 
Tuesday May 17, 2022
MKRMS seminar

May 17, 2022

A special seminar on “Closing gaps in asthma care” is being held today (Tuesday), under the auspices of Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman Memorial Society (Jang Group of Newspapers), in collaboration with Highnoon Laboratories. Prof Dr Saqib Saeed (Chairman, head of TB and Chest Department, KEMU and Mayo Hospital) and Prof Dr Kamran Cheema (Pulmonologist) will be among the panellists. MKRMS Chairman Wasif Nagi will conduct the seminar.

