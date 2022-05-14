33,000-litre fake drinks seized

LAHORE:The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) teams raided a unit making spurious drinks of popular brands in Jhedoo Village, off Lahore and seized 33,000-litre fake drinks, 12,000-litre beverages, 6,000 empty bottles and an additive solution of 15,000 carbonated bottles.

The PFA also raided a snacks production unit in Shalimar Town and confiscated thousands of litres of unwholesome food over violations of the provincial food law. The authority also stopped the production of the unit until further order by imposing an emergency prohibition order. This was informed by PFA Director Shoaib Khan Jadoon.

He said that PFA took action against the unit for frying Lahori Purra (snacks) in the harmful reused oil. The team also witnessed a poor storage system, an abundance of flies and the worst condition of hygiene.