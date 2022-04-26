Effective role of science ministry in facilitating people stressed

Islamabad:Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Agha Hassan Baloch Monday gave directives to enhance the effective role of the ministry in facilitating people particularly in underprivileged areas.

He was chairing a briefing on the progress of Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) projects under the ministry and gave directions. Federal Secretary for Ministry of Science and Technology, Humaira Ahmed and heads of all attached departments briefed the minister regarding the ongoing projects and their progress.

The minister was pleased to know that the ministry was working on a variety of initiatives that would boost the country’s socio-economic status. He appreciated the work of all departments and also gave directions for equitable progress in all provinces.

He directed that a state of the art forensic lab must be established in Balochistan to facilitate the local people as well as those of nearby regions of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh. He expressed that people in distress should not be made to wait for weeks to get their samples tested from the major forensic lab in Lahore. He was of the view that skill development centres must be established in multiple areas of Balochistan in order to empower the locals to maximize their employment opportunities under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He acknowledged the efforts of the ministry to provide quality education to the people of Balochistan through Science Talent Farming scheme and upgradation of three schools at Quetta, Pishin, and Qila Saifullah to the STEM programme.