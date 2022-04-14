Action ordered to clear Peshawar of encroachments

PESHAWAR: A senior government official on Wednesday directed the relevant departments to prepare an action plan within 10 days to launch an operation to clear the provincial capital of encroachments and reclaim public spaces.

Peshawar Commissioner Riaz Khan Mehsud issued the directives as he chaired a meeting on the Peshawar Revival Plan. He ordered all departments concerned to launch an anti-encroachment operation on the Grand Trunk Road, University Road, bazaars in the interior city, City Circular Road and Saddar.

The commissioner directed the officials to take action against those defacing the city with wall chalking. The Tehsil Municipal Administrators were warned of repercussions if action was not taken against the wall chalking.