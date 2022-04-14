Action ordered to clear Peshawar of encroachments

PESHAWAR: A senior government official on Wednesday directed the relevant departments to prepare an action plan within 10 days to launch an operation to clear the provincial capital of encroachments and reclaim public spaces.
Peshawar Commissioner Riaz Khan Mehsud issued the directives as he chaired a meeting on the Peshawar Revival Plan. He ordered all departments concerned to launch an anti-encroachment operation on the Grand Trunk Road, University Road, bazaars in the interior city, City Circular Road and Saddar.
The commissioner directed the officials to take action against those defacing the city with wall chalking. The Tehsil Municipal Administrators were warned of repercussions if action was not taken against the wall chalking.
QUETTA: Balochistan Governor Syed Zahoor Ahmad Agha on Wednesday stepped down from his constitutional post, PRO to...
LONDON: The London High Court has ruled in favour of Judge Arshed Malik video scandal’s central character Nasir Butt...
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court on Wednesday advised the Federal Investigation Agency director general to...
ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan on Wednesday announced the schedule for the first phase of local...
The Islamabad High Court . Photo: The News/FileISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court has declared the posting of all...
The WB also improved Pakistan’s GDP growth prospects up to 4.3 per cent from the earlier projection of 3.4 for the...
Comments