Pak Army officer, sepoy martyred, two terrorists killed

RAWALPINDI: A young officer and Sepoy of the Pakistan Army were martyred while two terrorists were also killed in an exchange of fire with terrorists in South Waziristan.

On the night between April 11 and 12, a fire exchange took place between security forces and terrorists in general area Angoor Adda, South Waziristan District. Troops effectively engaged the terrorist’s location. As a result, two terrorists got killed. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists.

The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces. During intense exchange of fire, Major Shujaat Hussain from the Special Services Group (age 30 years, resident of Toba Tek Singh) and Sepoy Imran Khan (age 27 years, resident of Naseerabad), after having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat.

Area clearance is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area. "Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave officers and soldiers further strengthen our resolve," the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement said.