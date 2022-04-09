Lumpy Skin Disease: Saudi Arabia bans beef import from Pakistan

Representational Image of a Lumpy Skin Disease in livestock in Pakistan. Photo: Stock/file

KARACHI: Saudi Arabia on Friday imposed a ban on the import of beef from Pakistan amid the outbreak of Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) in the country that has affected livestock.

According to the officials of Ministry of Food Security, the Kingdom has imposed the ban on beef due to the LSD. The officials further said that the Saudi authorities took the decision in the interest of their public.

Talking to Geo News, the Saudi Arabian Embassy Press Attaché said the country has temporarily banned the import of beef from Pakistan. It is pertinent to mention that the LSD has spread out in the country, especially in Sindh, including Karachi, affecting livestock in thousands.