Medical student commits suicide

SUKKUR: A body of a final year student of MBBS was recovered from the hostel room of ISRA Medical University, Hyderabad.

The body of 23-years old Pahlaj Raj was recovered from the hostel of ISRA Medical University Hyderabad. He was living with his cousin Vijay Kumar who was not present during the episode. Raj was the final year student of MBBS at the university. The Hyderabad Police shifted a body for a post mortem.

According to Police Raj was living alone in the hostel. They said according to Registrar and Hostel incharge the student's death was the case of suicide. However, the post mortem report will confirm if that is the case.

According to preliminary assessment, SHO Muhammad Ali Dhamrah said Pahlaj Rai S/o Sawai Mal died due to consumption of a toxic substance. He said during inquiry with the parents they informed of a family dispute which presumably led Raj to commit suicide.The parents, according to police did not press for investigation. Minister for Minority Affairs Gyan Chand Israni talked to DIGP Hyderabad, SSP Jamshoro and sought a report on the incident.