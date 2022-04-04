Mercury hits 39.5°C in Karachi on first Ramazan

The weather in Karachi remained very hot and dry on Sunday when the mercury touched 39.5 degrees Celsius under the influence of high pressure in the upper atmosphere, said the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), warning of hot and humid conditions in the city on Monday (today).

“The weather would remain hot and humid in Karachi on Monday, with the temperature ranging between 35°C and 37°C, while the maximum temperature is expected to drop further by Tuesday,” said a PMD official, adding that the weather conditions would be better next week compared to the previous week.

The official, however, warned that the weather conditions would remain hot in interior Sindh, with many cities expected to remain in the grip of extremely hot and dry weather as they experience the maximum temperature ranging between 41°C and 43°C.

Hottest day

Wednesday had been the hottest day in the history of Karachi in the month of March, with the mercury touching 42.5°C, according to the PMD, with the previous hottest day in the city in March being recorded in 2010.

“The hottest day in the month of March in Karachi was recorded on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, when the mercury touched 42.5°C. Previously, the maximum temperature recorded in the month of March in Karachi was 42.2°C in 2010,” said Sindh Chief Meteorological Officer Dr Sardar Sarfaraz.