PAL announces Rs5m awards for writers, poets

Islamabad : The Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) has announced ‘Kamal-e-Fun Award’ for the years 2020. Renowned writer and poet Mustansar Hussain Tarar and Ashoo Lala Faqeer have been nominated for the ‘Kamal-e-Fun Award 2020’, says a press release.

The panel of judges consisted on well-known writers and scholars here on Thursday in the office of PAL. Kishwar Naheed presided over the meeting.

PAL Chairman Dr. Yousuf Khushk has also announced the National Literary Awards for the year 2020, given on the best literary books written during the year 2020 in Urdu and other Pakistani languages in a press conference.

According to the decision of the panel, for Urdu prose (creative literature) ‘Saadat Hasan Manto Award’ is given to Neelofer Iqbal on her book ‘Siah Sona’ and to Shaheen Abbass on his book ‘Paare Shumare’, for Urdu prose (criticism & research) ‘Baba-i-Urdu Molvi Abdul Haq Award’ is given to Dr. Bibi Ameena on her book ‘Urdu Lughat (Tareekhi Asool Par) Tahqeeqi Aur Tanqeedi Mutalia’, for Urdu poetry, ‘Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal Award’ is given to Qamar Raza Shahzad on his book ‘Bargah’.

For Punjabi poetry ‘Syed Waris Shah Award’ is given to Bashir Natiq on his book ‘Tauheed Da Chan’, for Punjabi prose ‘Afzal Ahsan Randhawa Award’ is given to Dr. Karamat Mughal on his book ‘Professor’.

For Sindhi poetry ‘Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai Award’ is given to Ishaq Samejo on his book ‘Mor Nagar Te Meenhan’, and for Sindhi prose ‘Mirza Qaleech Baig Award’ is given to Mumtaz Bukhari on his book ‘Sindhi Navel Jo Safar’.

For Pushto poetry ‘Khushhal Khan Khattak Award’ is given to Afgaar Bukhari on his book ‘Afgaar’, and for Pushto prose ‘Muhammad Ajmal Khan Khattak Award’ is given to Dr. Yaar Muhammad Maghmoom Khattak on his book ‘Char Beeta (Fun-o-Tareekh)’. For Balochi prose ‘Syed Zahoor Shah Hashmi Award’ is given to Dr. Naimat Ullah Gichki on his book ‘Shap Jah Wa Roch Jah’.

For Seraiki poetry ‘Khwaja Ghulam Fareed Award’ is given to Azhar Kaliani on his book ‘Wasoon Naal Wasakh’ and for Seraiki prose ‘Dr. Maher Abdul Haq Award’ is given to Riffat Abbass on his book ‘Loon Da Jeewan Ghar’.

For English prose ‘Pitras Bukhari Award’ is given to Mian Raza Rabbani on his book ‘The Smile Snatchers’, and for English poetry ‘Daud Kamal Award’ is given to Ejaz Rahim on his book ‘Garden of Secrets Revisited’ for ‘Translation Muhamamd Hasan Askari Award’ is given to Shaukat Nawaz Niazi on his book ‘Masoomiat Ka Qatal.’ The award money Rs200,000 will be given to each of award winner for the National Literary Award 2020.