KPRA’s registration week concludes in Charsadda

PESHAWAR: A registration week of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA), launched for taxpayers’ facilitation and tax acculturation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, concluded in Charsadda district on Friday.

Over a hundred service providers in Mardan, Charsadda, Nowshera and Swabi were brought in the tax net and over 150 were identified who will also be brought under the tax net.

The teams of KPRA provided instant registration facility to unregistered business owners associated with the services sector in Mardan, Charsadda, Nowshera and Swabi in the weeklong drive conducted on the special directive of Director General KPRA Fayyaz Ali Shah.

The USAID-KPRM provided assistance to KPRA to successfully conduct the drive in which assistant collectors, inspectors and facilitation officers of KPRA visited the business premises of potential taxpayers for awareness and providing instant registration facility.

On the last day, the KPRA registration team set up their mobile registration camp at Baghicha Restaurant located on Ghani Khan Road, Charsadda for the facilitation of the taxpayers who visited the camp and got their businesses registered on the spot.

KPRA Director Legal Aftab Ahmad thanked the people of Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan and Swabi for welcoming the teams of KPRA and for showing willingness to tax compliance. “KPRA team will be available for any assistance and help needed to our worthy taxpayers,” he said.

On the occasion, USAID-KPRM activity communication lead assured that they would continue to support KPRA in its steps taken for tax acculturation and taxpayers’ facilitation. The authority will also conduct the next registration drive in Abbottabad region.