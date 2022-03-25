Police launch online complaint management system

Islamabad: The federal capital police have launched an online complaint management system to facilitate the masses at doorstep.

Under the system citizens will be able to avail all the services related to police without visiting police stations at mobile phone, said Inspector General Police (IGP) Muhammad Ahsan Younas. Talking to media on Thursday, he said efforts were afoot to provide maximum facilities to Islamabad residents at their doorsteps.

He said seven different services included, FIR registration, complaints regarding traffic, about police official, overseas, foreigner, child abuse and faulty investigation would be entertained. The citizens will be able to get an e-tag number through their mobile phones sent to the complainant through WhatsApp and text message, he added. He appealed the masses to visit Islamabad Police website or go to a direct link (complaints.islamabad­police.gov.pk) to register their complaints. The Inspector General Police said the police are striving to make Islamabad a crime-free city by timely addressing complaints of the public.

8 outlaws arrested wit­h valuables, drugs: Islamabad police have arrested eight outlaws from different areas of the city and recovered valuables and drugs from their possessions.

A special crackdown underway across the city following orders of IGP Muhammad Ahsan Younus to ensure arrest of anti-social elements, a news release said. The SHO Koral police station Muhammad Azeem Minhas along with his team arrested four drug peddlers namely Sohail Khaliq, Abdul Hameed, Arslan and Muhammad Naveed alias billa and recovered 2,341 gram hashish from their possessions.

Another team of Koral police station has arrested two accused namely Naseem Khan and Yaqoob involved in theft incidents and recovered iron rod worth Rs250,000. Furthermore, Khanna police arrested a drug peddler namely Muhammad Ishaq and recovered 210 gram hashish.

Golra police arrested an accused namely Sadi Ahmad and recovered one 30-bore pistol with ammunition. Cases against all the arrested accused have been registered and further investigation underway.

The capital police chief has strictly directed all the zonal officers to continue crackdown against criminals’ elements to save life and property of the citizens.