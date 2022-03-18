Lives of MNAs, their families under threat: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Thursday that MNAs had been threatened with violence, arrest and dire consequences if they took part in a no-confidence process.

In his tweet, he said the lives, liberty and family of MNAs were under threat. “The MNAs will take any and all means for their own protection against the fascist regime,” he added. He said the PPP and the PDM would do all they could to protect them. “We will not show all our cards now. In-sha-Allah, a few friends will respond to Imran Khan’s accusations,” he said.

He hinted that there was more to come in the coming days. However, Bilawal warned the government that out of respect of the OIC conference, the opposition did want anarchy in Islamabad. “The government must not provoke us,” he warned.

Meanwhile, PPP senators – Muhammad Ali Shah Jamot and Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar – demanded Prime Minister Imran Khan quit his office immediately. Senator from Sindh Muhammad Ali Jamot warned that the Sindh governor could face jail very soon over his threats. Talking to The News, he said Governor Imran Ismael was hurling threats at the PPP stalwarts without realising that he himself could be in serious trouble for the language he was using. He said the PTI government was coming to end now and stated that had Imran possessed any political sagacity, he would have resigned after realising that his own people had lost trust in him.

Senator Nawaz Khokhar demanded that Imran Khan should resign after several PTI MNAs had opposed him. "Today Imran Khan lost the moral legitimacy to run government and the country. Clearly, he has no majority in the House now," he said in a statement.

Kokhar said Imran would be shocked to know the names of federal ministers who were in contact with the opposition parties. “One federal minister told me prime minister is unaware of the gravity of the situation," he said.