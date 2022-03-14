Withdrawal of PECA Ordinance JAC seeks Senate body’s role

ISLAMABAD: The Joint Action Committee of media, comprising APNS, PBA, CPNE, PFUJ and AEMEND, on Sunday informed the Senate Committee on Information and Broadcasting that it will not be able to attend any meeting, in which federal information minister and minister of state are present till the amended PECA ordinance is withdrawn.
While thanking Chairman Committee Senator Faisal Javed for inviting the component bodies of the joint action committee (JAC) to its meeting, the JAC asked the Senate committee to play its role in getting the ordinance withdrawn, which has already been described by the government’s own attorney general as draconian in nature.
