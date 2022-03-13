Blaming others

The CIA has managed to penetrate the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). According to the PBS, the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) year-over-year increased by 23.6 percent in February 2022. Under the CIA’s overwhelming influence the PBS recently reported that tomatoes have gone up by 242 percent, cooking oil 45 percent, masoor pulse 35 percent, petrol 33 percent and beef 25 percent.

The CIA has systematically penetrated the Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA). Lo and behold, over the past four years the price of sugar has gone up by a whopping 100 percent. Yes, the price of flour has also gone up by 100 percent. Clearly, the CIA is behind Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Services Corporation’s Rs34.6 billion loss.

The Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) is one of Pakistan’s ‘largest industrial mega-corporation’. The PSM was profitable from 2000 till 2007, every single year. Accumulated profits over the period stood at Rs20 billion. In 2008, the CIA discovered that Soviet scientist Dr Mikhail Koltokof had flown to Pakistan to train Pakistan’s technical staff. The CIA has since been running penetration tests. The CIA made Pakistan Steel lose money from 2008 till 2018, every single year. Accumulated losses over the period stood at Rs250 billion.

In 2008, the CIA finally managed to penetrate Pakistan International Airlines (PIA). As a consequence, PIA has lost over Rs500 billion since 2008. The CIA has successfully penetrated both Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL). The CIA has punctured our entire gas infrastructure and we are losing 126 billion cubic feet of gas every year. That’s $4 billion worth of gas lost a year.

To be certain, the CIA is the only agency in the world that has the capacity to infiltrate our electricity sector. The CIA steals at least 30 percent of our electricity; that’s an annual loss of Rs450 billion. The CIA has jacked up the rate of electricity from Rs11 a unit four years ago to Rs28 a unit. The CIA is everywhere; they have made the National Highway Authority lose Rs150 billion just over the past four years.

Most recently, the CIA has persuaded a majority of our MNAs in the National Assembly and a majority of our MPAs in Punjab’s provincial assembly to vote against the sitting government.

Let's fast forward. Let us begin taking responsibility for our actions and our mistakes. People who think they have done nothing wrong have no reason to change. We must change. We must have absolute and complete faith in the future of Pakistan. Pakistan has the potential to produce 2.9 million MW of solar energy. We produce 530 MW. Pakistan has the potential to produce 346,000 MW of wind energy. We produce 1,248 MW. Pakistan has the potential to export goods and services worth $88 billion a year. Our exports stand at $30 billion.

We are the fourth largest cotton producer in the world. We are the fifth largest milk producer on the face of the planet. We are the eighth largest rice producer in the world. We are the second largest pea producer. We are the fourth largest sugar-cane grower in the world. Blaming others only leads to ‘anger, resentment and hatred’ – nothing positive.

The writer is a columnist based in Islamabad. He tweets @saleemfarrukh and can be reached at: farrukh15@hotmail.com