ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Punjab, to take effective measures for curbing the kidnapping incidents of girls across the province.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Maqbool Baqir, heard the case of recovery of one Sobia Batool, who was kidnapped from Sargodha in November 2021 and the bail application of the alleged kidnapper. During the course of hearing, the DPO Sargodha informed the court that some 151 girls, who were kidnapped, had been rescued. The court expressed grave concerns over the kidnapping of these girls and ordered the DPO Sargodha to take concrete steps for the recovery of abducted Sobia Batool. The court also dismissed as withdrawn the bail application of Umair, the alleged accused in Sobia Batool’s kidnapping case.

Justice Maqbool Baqir asked the DPO Sargodha whether FIRs were registered in the cases of 151 girls, who were abducted or missing, and had now been recovered.

The judge observed that abduction of girls from such a small locality was the failure and incompetence of the police. The DPO informed the court that in most of the cases, FIRs were registered, adding that search for the recovery of abducted Sobia Batool was in progress. The DPO further informed the court that in pursuance of the court’s direction, some 151 girls had been rescued, of which 21 girls had been recovered from brothels.

Justice Maqbool Baqir observed that it was very unfortunate despite the registration of the FIRs, laxity was observed in the recovery of abducted girls.

The DPO Sargodha informed the court that some 16 accused, involved in different cases, had been arrested, adding some of the recovered girls had provided marriage certificates.

Meanwhile, the court ordered immediate recovery of Sobia Batool and dismissed as withdrawn the bail application of accused Umair. The court directed the IGP Punjab to accelerate the process of recovery of girls abducted in Punjab.