PCB confirm HBL PSL playing conditions

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday confirmed playing conditions of the HBL Pakistan Super League 2022 which will begin here at the National Stadium from Thursday.

If a team loses players due to positive Covid tests it can seek the Technical Committee’s approval for replacement players from the reserve pool (Clause 1.2.5.1).

For a match to go ahead, a team must have at least 13 players who are Covid-19 negative (Clause 1.2.5.2). The playing line-up must comprise a minimum of seven and a maximum of eight local players including an emerging player. However, if a team is affected by Covid to the extent that it is impossible for it to create a playing 11 in accordance with the relevant requirements, the requirements will stand waived to the necessary extent (Clause 1.2.5).

The fielding side must be in a position to bowl the first ball of the final over of the innings by the scheduled or rescheduled time for the end of the innings. If they are not in such a position, one fewer fielder will be permitted outside the 30-yard circle for the remaining overs of the innings (Clause 13.8).

There will be a reserve day for the final. If no result is achieved on the reserve day, then the side finishing on top of the points table after 30 league matches will be declared the champions (Clause 16.11.1).