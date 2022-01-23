 
Sunday January 23, 2022
Lahore

BISE Inter results announced

January 23, 2022

LAHORE : Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore has announced the result of Intermediate Special Examination 2021 with an overall pass percentage of 83.16. As many as 16,851 candidates participated in the special examination out of which 14,013 candidates passed the exam. The results are also available on the Board’s website www.biselahore.com

